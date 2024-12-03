Detox centre opens doors for Christmas event.

Doncaster residents are being invited along to a Christmas open day at the city’s drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.

New Beginnings on Marshall Avenue, Doncaster, will open its doors on December 19 between 1pm and 4.30pm. Visitors can enjoy the spirit of Christmas, listen to a choir, take part in a variety of games and browse stalls, there’s a Santa’s grotto, Christmas craft making sessions, light refreshments and a tour of the facility.

The event is open to all, and visitors can simply drop in.

New Beginnings is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, a partnership between The Alcohol and Drug Service (ADS) and The Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Andrea Vincent, Service Manager for Aspire, said: “Why not come along and join in the fun and take the time to see our detox facility. Anyone who feels they need support to stop drinking or taking drugs, or wants advice to share with their loved ones, should come along and speak with us. We can talk through the treatments available.

Our event is open to all, and we hope to see you there!

For anyone needing help and support regarding heavy drinking or drugs please call 03000 213900.

For support to cut down or stop drinking visit https://rethinkyourdrinkdoncaster.co.uk/