Dementia information day to be held at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

A day devoted to dementia and offering help and support is to be held in Doncaster.

The Dementia Information Day will take place on May 23 from 10am to 3pm at the Eco Power Stadium.

Opened by Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, the event is free and no booking is required.

It will include information from organisations who can provide help with talks, information stalls, lunch, a ladies choir, raffle, therapy room and more.

A spokesperson said: “Don't miss this opportunity to learn and connect.”