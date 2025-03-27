Dementia information day to be held at Doncaster's Eco Power Stadium

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A day devoted to dementia and offering help and support is to be held in Doncaster.

The Dementia Information Day will take place on May 23 from 10am to 3pm at the Eco Power Stadium.

Opened by Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson, the event is free and no booking is required.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will include information from organisations who can provide help with talks, information stalls, lunch, a ladies choir, raffle, therapy room and more.

A spokesperson said: “Don't miss this opportunity to learn and connect.”

Related topics:Doncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice