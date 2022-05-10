The event, which will take place on May 18, will feature a number of guest speakers who have personal or professional experience with dementia. The event will aim to support people to understand and recognise potential symptoms of dementia and know where to go locally for guidance and support.

The event is free to attend open to all and will start at 2pm with refreshments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivy Court is staging an open day.

The first presentation: How to get a diagnosis in Doncaster, will be given by Wayne Goddard, Doncaster Dementia Collaborative Chair.

Doncaster Admiral Service will then give a short presentation on the signs and symptoms and information on how the Admiral Service supports people living with dementia and their families.

A speaker living with young onset dementia will also share her story and Claire Hoyles, customer relations manager at Runwood Homes will talk through a number of valuable dementia support services and resources. The event will conclude with a Q&A.

Claire said: “The Ivy Court team and I are proud of our beautiful home and revel in the opportunity to welcome in the wider community to enjoy its features and facilities, all whilst receiving valuable information. We want everyone that attends our Dementia Action Week event to feel like they have come away with important information about dementia, know where to find additional resources and feel like they are always welcome to Ivy Court for support.”