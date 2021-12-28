Demand for the morning after pill and chlamydia tests surge by over 100% in just a week

New data from LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor shows there was a 111 per cent increase in demand for ‘morning after pill near me’ this week, showing a huge spike in demand for people searching for emergency contraception.

Not only that, but STI related searches also saw a surge, with a 107 per cent increase in demand for ‘chlamydia test’ and a 108 per cent increase for ‘STI kit’ in the same timeframe.

People take the morning after pill to prevent a pregnancy and it is commonly taken to prevent unwanted pregnancy. There are two types of morning after pills available and both have different timeframes to be taken following unprotected sex: Levonorgestrel should be taken within three days; ellaOne should be taken within five days.

The pills can be taken multiple times within the same cycle, but should never be used as a form of regular contraception.

You can get the pill for free from most GP surgeries, pharmacies and sexual health clinics, but it’s also possible to request and pay for emergency contraception online, but you should make sure these are from trusted online providers.

More information is available here: https://onlinedoctor.lloydspharmacy.com/uk/morning-after-pill/where-can-i-get-the-morning-after-pill

Although STI tests are designed for people without symptoms, it’s recommended that anyone who has a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner gets tested regularly.

Anyone who has had sex without a condom or is worried that they’ve been exposed to a sexually transmitted infection is also advised to get a test.

STI tests are a quick and discreet way to check on your sexual health. If you don't have symptoms you can get them from an online service like Online Doctor - they arrive in discreet packaging, and results can be delivered within three working days.

Anyone with symptoms of a sexually transmitted infection should attend their local sexual health clinic or GP for testing. Symptoms can include: unusual discharge from the vagina or penis; pain or discomfort in the pelvis, testicles or penis; abnormal bleeding from the vagina; a burning sensation when urinating; discomfort, discharge or bleeding from the rectum.

More information on STI Tests can be found here: https://onlinedoctor.lloydspharmacy.com/uk/sti-tests