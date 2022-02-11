Demand for sex pill Viagra soars in Doncaster ahead of St Valentine's Day

LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor has noticed a large increase in searches for the little blue pill as shown in Google Trends over the last week, with figures up 42% on last year.

The firm can also confirm their own orders for erectile dysfunction treatments have seen massive uplift.

Andy Sloman, Managing Director, confirmed public interest is on the rise when it comes to getting help with erection problems:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demand for Viagra has soared in Doncaster.

February 14 is obviously an important date in the calendar when it comes to romance. Men often feel pressured to perform at their best as they try to give their partner the perfect Valentine’s Day.

He said: “The Valentine’s period has always been a busy one for us when it comes to our erectile dysfunction service, but, if you’ll excuse the pun, we’ve seen some truly unprecedented growth over recent years.

"In the past, we’ve even seen Viagra shortages at this time of year as demand outstripped supply, but this year we’re ready and able to help any men who need us.”