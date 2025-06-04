DBTH seeks two non-executive directors to help shape the future of local healthcare

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) is looking for two non-executive directors (NEDs) to join its Board of Directors and support the continued development of the organisation.

DBTH provides services to more than 440,000 people across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and surrounding areas, with a team of around 7,000 colleagues and three main hospital sites - Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

A Non-Executive Director is a senior figure who brings external insight and independent oversight to the Trust’s Board. While not involved in day-to-day operations, they play a vital role in offering strategic guidance, holding the organisation to account, and ensuring that decisions are made in the best interests of patients and the public.

As a Non-Executive Director, the successful candidate will contribute to shaping the future of DBTH by working alongside the executive team to review performance, guide long-term plans, and ensure the Trust remains financially sustainable.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary

They will also support high standards of care, champion patient needs, and help strengthen relationships with system partners.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, said: “We are seeking highly influential, enthusiastic and motivated individuals with great vision, energy and the ability to enhance what we do as an organisation. This is a fantastic opportunity to join the Trust, lending your expertise and skill to help guide both the

Board and the organisation into what promises to be a bright and exciting future.”

DBTH welcomes applications from people with a wide range of experience, particularly those with a background in local government, higher education, digital services, transformation, or finance.

Clinical experience is also welcomed, as is experience in supporting partnership working with both community and acute NHS trusts and local authorities. The Trust is committed to equality and inclusion and is especially keen to hear from individuals who will help bring new perspectives to the Board.

The time commitment is at least five days per month.

To find out more and apply, visit: www.dbth.nhs.uk/dbth-opportunity-non-executive-director/

Applications close on 15 June 2025.