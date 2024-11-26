Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) hosted its first-ever Research and Innovation Conference, spotlighting advancements and challenges in maternal, child, and young people’s health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The conference took place in the early autumn at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, bringing together healthcare providers, researchers, clinicians, and community stakeholders to delve into the complexities surrounding maternal, child, and young people’s health.

The event, centred around the theme of “Starting Well: Exploring Maternal, Child, and Young People Research,” was hosted in partnership with Born and Bred in Doncaster (BaBi-D), a pioneering research programme that follows local families to better understand health and wellbeing from pregnancy through early childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference aimed to foster discussion addressing pressing issues in maternal and child health, facilitating a platform for collaboration and innovation among attendant partners and stakeholders dedicated to improving health outcomes in these critical areas. Attendees included professionals from DBTH, as well as specialists from across the region.

DBTH hosts inaugural research and innovation conference focused on maternal and child health.

Throughout the day, those present benefited from a range of presentations delivered by both internal specialists from DBTH and external experts. The program also featured engaging group sessions, allowing participants to gain valuable insights and helping to shape future priorities, along with a variety of stalls and poster displays.

Dr Jane Fearnside, Head of Research at DBTH, emphasised the significance of the conference: “This event is a vital step toward addressing the challenges in maternal and child health. By bringing together various stakeholders, we aim to spark new ideas and collaborative efforts that can lead to meaningful improvements in our communities.

“Our goal is to create a forum where knowledge can be shared, and practical solutions can be developed. Maternal and child health is a complex and evolving area of healthcare, and it’s essential that we continue to innovate and push boundaries. We believe that the discussions held at the conference, and the partnerships formed, will lay the groundwork for future initiatives that not only benefit DBTH but also have a lasting, positive impact on healthcare across the wider region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about how you can be involved in Research at DBTH please visit the dedicated page: https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/research-and-development/ Planning is already underway for the next conference.