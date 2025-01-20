Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimming world member and consultant Dawn Hall, who transformed her life by losing eight stones, is using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Knowing 2025 meant she will be turning 50 Dawn was determined to get to her eight stones target .

Dawn said: “More than anything I wanted to be fit at 50.” And she nailed it.

As Dawn celebrates her weight loss success she wants to spread the message that enjoying the freedom to eat everyday foods in unlimited amounts whether socialising and eating out or creating delicious, satisfying meals and losing weight for good is easy with Slimming World.

Dawn pictured before and after her weight loss.

She said: “Slimming World’s approach, allowing members to eat an unlimited amount of low energy dense ‘Free Foods’, has been shown to be a highly effective way to lose weight while still feeling satisfied.

"Free Foods are at the heart of Food Optimising. They include a wide range of foods such as fruit, veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, pulses, lean meat (and some meat replacements), fish and poultry. Free Foods are low in energy density and higher in protein and carbohydrate, which helps to satisfy the appetite and keep us feeling fuller for longer.”

Dawn has gone from relying on takeaway foods and high fat quick fix meals to meals the whole family love including cooked breakfasts, curries , chillis and good old fish and chips.

She’s adopted new healthy eating habits for life and lost weight without ever thinking about calories.

“I just love the freedom of losing weight and enjoying home-cooked food which all the family can enjoy and its creating healthy habits for my children too,” she added.

Dawn’s Slimming World groups are held in Askern on a Monday morning and evening and Scawsby Thursday afternoon/evening at Scawsby community centre. For more information or to join Dawn’s group call her on 07933522868.