Council offers severe weather accommodation for rough sleepers in Doncaster

Doncaster Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol to help rough sleepers find accommodation .

The measures ensure meaning more emergency beds have been put in place and accommodation will be offered to anyone who would be sleeping rough.

According to the Met Offic eforecast temperatures will plunge to -4C overnight on Thursday.

Doncaster has a Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) which opens during periods of severe weather, from November until March.

In a statement on social media a council spokesman said: “Our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has once again been activated due to temperatures dropping.

“If you're concerned about anyone who may be homeless or sleeping rough tonight please pass on the details below.”

Contact the Home Options Team on 01302 736000 (outside office hours - 01302 323444)

Use the Streetlink app - www.streetlink. org.uk

Contact the Doncaster Homelessness Outreach Service 01302 558014 or [email protected]