Where can I get a walk-in Covid jab in Doncaster this week?
Drop-in Covid vaccine clinics are taking place across Doncaster this week – here’s where you can get your jab.
These clinics offer first and second doses – there must be at least an eight-week gap between these two doses.
Booster vaccinations – you can book this online through the NHS National Booking System (where you may not get an appointment near home); you can wait for your GP surgery to invite you when you become eligible; or you can attend a walk-in clinic.
Everyone aged 18 and over can now book an appointment for a booster – as long as there’s a minimum of three months since having the second one.
If you attend a walk-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster without an appointment, please be aware you must prove your eligibility; you may have to wait until other booked patients have been seen; and getting it on the day may be subject to vaccine availability. You may also be turned away if you had your second dose less than three months ago.
A spokesman said: “Our walk-ins are normally very popular and very busy. Please be patient, understanding and respectful of everything our staff are trying to do.
"They are working long hours vaccinating several hundred people and they deserve breaks and they deserve to be treated with kindness. Wherever possible staff at the walk-ins will give you an idea of how long you may have to wait.”
Walk-in vaccinations for people who are severely immunosuppressed
People over the age of 12 who believe they may be eligible for a third primary dose of the vaccine because they have a weakened immune system, can now get it with or without a referral letter from their clinician at a vaccination walk-in site on presentation of relevant medical evidence.
Please wear a face covering at walk-ins.
January walk-in clinics
Walk-in vaccinations and bookings through the National Booking Service are also available for over 18s only at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre (Ice Jean’s unit) from:
9am to 9pm, January 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 14
9am to 1pm January 15
(Moderna vaccine only)
White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ
Tue 4 Jan: 8.30am-7.30pm – closed for lunch 12-12:30pm
Wed 5 Jan: 8.30am-7.30pm – closed for lunch 12-12:30pm
Thurs 6 Jan: 8.30am-7.30pm – closed for lunch 12-12:30pm
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ
Mon 3 Jan: 10am to 2pm
Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF
Tue 4 Jan: 4pm-7pm
Wed 5 Jan: 8am-4pm
Thurs 6 Jan: 8am-4pm
Fri 7 Jan: 8am-4pm
Sun 9 Jan: 8am-1pm
Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB
Tue 4 Jan: 8.30am-1pm
Wed 5 Jan: 8.30am-1pm
Thurs 6 Jan: 8.30am-1pm
Fri 7 Jan: 8.30am-1pm
Mon 10 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm
Wed 12 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm
Thurs 13 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm
Fri 14 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm
Sat 15 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm
Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE
Mon 3 Jan: 8.30am-12.30pm
Sat 8 Jan: 8.30am-12.30pm
More walk-ins for January will be published soon.
As long as you are resident in Doncaster you will be able to get a vaccination on a first come, first served basis.
You do not need to be registered with a GP in order to attend a drop-in clinic. And if you’re wanting your second dose, please note that you don’t need to present the card you were given after your first – it will be on your record
**Information for severely immunosuppressed:
Medical evidence to present at walk-in clinics if you require a third primary dose:
The referral letter from the person’s GP or specialist confirming eligibility and timing of a third primary dose.
A hospital letter that describes the person’s condition at the time of the first and/or second dose.
Evidence of prescribed medication at the time of the first or second dose, either in a hospital letter that describes the medication being prescribed, a prescription copy, or a medication box with the patient’s name and a date on it.
Eligibility for a third primary dose includes people who had or have:
a blood cancer (such as leukaemia or lymphoma)
a weakened immune system due to a treatment (such as steroid medicine, biological therapy, chemotherapy or radiotherapy)
an organ or bone marrow transplant
a condition that means you have a very high risk of getting infections
a condition or treatment your specialist advises makes you eligible for a third dose
An on-site clinician will assess and confirm a person’s eligibility at the walk-in.