These clinics offer first and second doses – there must be at least an eight-week gap between these two doses.

Booster vaccinations – you can book this online through the NHS National Booking System (where you may not get an appointment near home); you can wait for your GP surgery to invite you when you become eligible; or you can attend a walk-in clinic.

Everyone aged 18 and over can now book an appointment for a booster – as long as there’s a minimum of three months since having the second one.

Walk in Covid vaccine centres are open in Doncaster this week.

If you attend a walk-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster without an appointment, please be aware you must prove your eligibility; you may have to wait until other booked patients have been seen; and getting it on the day may be subject to vaccine availability. You may also be turned away if you had your second dose less than three months ago.

A spokesman said: “Our walk-ins are normally very popular and very busy. Please be patient, understanding and respectful of everything our staff are trying to do.

"They are working long hours vaccinating several hundred people and they deserve breaks and they deserve to be treated with kindness. Wherever possible staff at the walk-ins will give you an idea of how long you may have to wait.”

Walk-in vaccinations for people who are severely immunosuppressed

People over the age of 12 who believe they may be eligible for a third primary dose of the vaccine because they have a weakened immune system, can now get it with or without a referral letter from their clinician at a vaccination walk-in site on presentation of relevant medical evidence.

Please wear a face covering at walk-ins.

January walk-in clinics

Walk-in vaccinations and bookings through the National Booking Service are also available for over 18s only at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Centre (Ice Jean’s unit) from:

9am to 9pm, January 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 & 14

9am to 1pm January 15

(Moderna vaccine only)

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ

Tue 4 Jan: 8.30am-7.30pm – closed for lunch 12-12:30pm

Wed 5 Jan: 8.30am-7.30pm – closed for lunch 12-12:30pm

Thurs 6 Jan: 8.30am-7.30pm – closed for lunch 12-12:30pm

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ

Mon 3 Jan: 10am to 2pm

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF

Tue 4 Jan: 4pm-7pm

Wed 5 Jan: 8am-4pm

Thurs 6 Jan: 8am-4pm

Fri 7 Jan: 8am-4pm

Sun 9 Jan: 8am-1pm

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB

Tue 4 Jan: 8.30am-1pm

Wed 5 Jan: 8.30am-1pm

Thurs 6 Jan: 8.30am-1pm

Fri 7 Jan: 8.30am-1pm

Mon 10 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm

Wed 12 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm

Thurs 13 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm

Fri 14 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm

Sat 15 Jan: 8.30am-2.50pm

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE

Mon 3 Jan: 8.30am-12.30pm

Sat 8 Jan: 8.30am-12.30pm

More walk-ins for January will be published soon.

As long as you are resident in Doncaster you will be able to get a vaccination on a first come, first served basis.

You do not need to be registered with a GP in order to attend a drop-in clinic. And if you’re wanting your second dose, please note that you don’t need to present the card you were given after your first – it will be on your record

**Information for severely immunosuppressed:

Medical evidence to present at walk-in clinics if you require a third primary dose:

The referral letter from the person’s GP or specialist confirming eligibility and timing of a third primary dose.

A hospital letter that describes the person’s condition at the time of the first and/or second dose.

Evidence of prescribed medication at the time of the first or second dose, either in a hospital letter that describes the medication being prescribed, a prescription copy, or a medication box with the patient’s name and a date on it.

Eligibility for a third primary dose includes people who had or have:

a blood cancer (such as leukaemia or lymphoma)

a weakened immune system due to a treatment (such as steroid medicine, biological therapy, chemotherapy or radiotherapy)

an organ or bone marrow transplant

a condition that means you have a very high risk of getting infections

a condition or treatment your specialist advises makes you eligible for a third dose