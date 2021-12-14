Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccination booster in Doncaster? Pfizer and AstraZeneca

If you’d like to do so in Doncaster , here’s a selection of temporary “pop-up” vaccination centres that you can visit. Currently, your best bet is to go to Lakeside Village Shopping Centre between the times of 8:30am to 12:45pm and 1:15pm to 5:30pm.

To receive a vaccination at any of these sites, you must be a resident of Doncaster. However, you do not have to be registered with a General Practitioner (GP), nor do you have to bring proof of a prior vaccination, as this information will be on their records. The doses will be given out on a “first come, first served” basis, according to the NHS website.