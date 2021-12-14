Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccination booster in Doncaster? Pfizer and AstraZeneca

Where can you get boosted in Doncaster?

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:59 am

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the country on Sunday, encouraging everyone to protect themselves from the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) and to “get boosted now”.

If you’d like to do so in Doncaster, here’s a selection of temporary “pop-up” vaccination centres that you can visit. Currently, your best bet is to go to Lakeside Village Shopping Centre between the times of 8:30am to 12:45pm and 1:15pm to 5:30pm.

To receive a vaccination at any of these sites, you must be a resident of Doncaster. However, you do not have to be registered with a General Practitioner (GP), nor do you have to bring proof of a prior vaccination, as this information will be on their records. The doses will be given out on a “first come, first served” basis, according to the NHS website.

December 15th

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.

8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.

My Place, Askern Road, Bentley, DN5 0EW.

2:30pm – 5:30pm.

December 16th

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.

8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.

December 17th

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.

8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.

December 18th

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.

8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.

December 19th

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.

8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.

Rutland House, Rutland Street, DN1 2BF.

8:30am – 3:30pm (Pfizer only).

