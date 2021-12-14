Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccination booster in Doncaster? Pfizer and AstraZeneca
Where can you get boosted in Doncaster?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the country on Sunday, encouraging everyone to protect themselves from the new COVID-19 variant (Omicron) and to “get boosted now”.
If you’d like to do so in Doncaster, here’s a selection of temporary “pop-up” vaccination centres that you can visit. Currently, your best bet is to go to Lakeside Village Shopping Centre between the times of 8:30am to 12:45pm and 1:15pm to 5:30pm.
To receive a vaccination at any of these sites, you must be a resident of Doncaster. However, you do not have to be registered with a General Practitioner (GP), nor do you have to bring proof of a prior vaccination, as this information will be on their records. The doses will be given out on a “first come, first served” basis, according to the NHS website.
December 15th
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.
8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.
My Place, Askern Road, Bentley, DN5 0EW.
2:30pm – 5:30pm.
December 16th
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.
8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.
December 17th
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.
8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.
December 18th
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.
8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.
December 19th
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ.
8:30am – 12:45pm and 1:15pm – 5:30pm.
Rutland House, Rutland Street, DN1 2BF.
8:30am – 3:30pm (Pfizer only).