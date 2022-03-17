Adult inpatient visiting has been stopped at all Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals because of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The restrictions were introduced yesterday.

A spokesman said: “Across the Trust’s sites in Doncaster, Worksop and Mexborough there will be no visiting for adult inpatients unless in extenuating circumstances such as for patients receiving end-of-life care or those with complex needs.

"Maternity and paediatrics services are not currently affected by this change and local residents are advised to check the Trust’s website for further updates."

The change comes following a review by senior health professionals at DBTH as active cases of coronavirus amongst inpatients at the Trust nears 100 and community rates continue to increase.

Restrictions apply as follows:

All adult inpatients – No routine visitors, families and loved ones are encouraged to keep in touch via electronic means.

Compassionate visiting – Allowed for patients with complex needs, those on palliative care, have learning disabilities, dementia, autism or a mental health need. Please call ahead to arrange.

End of Life – Open visiting is still available for patients receiving end of life care but this is restricted to two people at a time – family and loved ones are to refrain from congregating in waiting areas/entrances.

Outpatients – For those attending for an appointment, it is encouraged that you attend alone unless prior arrangement has been made. Please call ahead if you have specific access requirements.

Emergency Department (A&E) – No visitors are permitted in ED apart from in exceptional circumstances. Please discuss with nurse in charge for adult patients if they fall into the categories listed above.

Paediatric care – No further restrictions in place.

Maternity services – No further restrictions in place.

David Purdue, Chief Nurse at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “With the safety of our vulnerable patients in mind, we have once again taken the difficult decision to restrict visiting within our hospitals. Throughout the past number of days, we have seen cases of coronavirus within our sites double, and while colleagues continue to do a fantastic job managing this, we must do all that we can to protect those in our care.

“The Trust is very well equipped with devices for virtual visiting, and we encourage families to stay in touch via these electronic means for the time being.