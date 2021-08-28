This‌ ‌is‌ ‌where‌ ‌you‌ ‌can‌ ‌get‌ ‌vaccinated‌ ‌in‌ ‌Doncaster‌ over the Bank Holiday ‌weekend‌ ‌

If you are on the lookout for where to get your first or second jab then take a look at this list of all the places available to go here in Doncaster.

Saturday, August 28

Unit 50, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PJ: 9.30am to 4.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drop in vaccination centres this weekend.

Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5HX: 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, DN6 7QF: 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Sunday, August 29

Unit 50, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PJ: 9.30am to 4.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Monday, August 30.

No drop in centres on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tuesday, August 31

Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5HX: 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Wednesday, September 1

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, DN6 7QF: 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster DN 1 2BF: 4pm to 8pm.

Thursday, September 2

Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, DN6 7QF: 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Saturday, September 4

Dearne Leisure Centre, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Mexborough, S64 0LB: 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Unit 50, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PJ: 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Thorne Leisure Centre, Haynes Road, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 5HX: 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Askern Medical Practice, The White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ: 10am to 3.30pm.

Sunday, September 5

Dearne Leisure Centre, Doncaster Road, Denaby Main, Mexborough, S64 0LB: 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Unit 50, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PJ: 9.30am to 4.30pm. (Pfizer only).

Any Doncaster resident is able to get a vaccination on a first come, first served basis.

You do not need to be registered with a GP in order to attend a drop-in clinic.

There must be an eight week gap between first and second doses.

Drop in centres advise that people wear sun cream and bring water as queues may be long and the weather will be warm this weekend.

For updates on vaccines keep an eye on the official website here.