This is where you can get a drop in Covid-19 vaccine this week in Doncaster
These are the drop in sessions for Covid-19 jabs in Doncaster this week.
Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB
Thurs 27 Jan: 8am – 2pm (Pfizer only)
Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ
Thurs 27 Jan: 3pm – 8pm
Sat 29 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm
Sun 30 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm
Please note the clinic is closed from 12.45pm to 1.15pm each day
Long Toft Sports Hall (adjacent to Long Toft Primary School) Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5AE
Weds 26 Jan: 9.30am – 4pm (closed for lunch 12.30pm to 1pm)
McGills Pharmacy, 106 Warmsworth Road, Balby, DN4 0RS
Mon 24 Jan: 9.30am – 5.30pm (closed 1.30pm-2pm)
Wed 26 Jan: 9.30am – 5.30pm (closed 1.30pm-2pm)
Thurs 27 Jan: 9.30am – 4.30pm (closed 1.30pm-2pm)
Sat 29 Jan: 9am – 1pm
Rossington Miners Welfare, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster DN11 0DU
Tues 25 Jan: 9am – 2pm (Pfizer only)
Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF
Mon 24 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)
Tues 25 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)
Weds 26 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)
Thurs 27 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)
Fri 28 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)
Sun 30 Jan: 8.30am-12.30pm.(for both Pfizer & AZ)
White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Rd, Askern, Doncaster DN6 0HZ
Tues 25 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Weds 26 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Thurs 27 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Fri 28 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm
Sat 29 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm
Sun 30 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm