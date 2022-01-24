This is where you can get a drop in Covid-19 vaccine this week in Doncaster

These are the drop in sessions for Covid-19 jabs in Doncaster this week.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 24th January 2022, 9:16 am

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB

Thurs 27 Jan: 8am – 2pm (Pfizer only)

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ

Thurs 27 Jan: 3pm – 8pm

Sat 29 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm

Sun 30 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm

Please note the clinic is closed from 12.45pm to 1.15pm each day

Long Toft Sports Hall (adjacent to Long Toft Primary School) Stainforth, Doncaster, DN7 5AE

Weds 26 Jan: 9.30am – 4pm (closed for lunch 12.30pm to 1pm)

McGills Pharmacy, 106 Warmsworth Road, Balby, DN4 0RS

Mon 24 Jan: 9.30am – 5.30pm (closed 1.30pm-2pm)

Wed 26 Jan: 9.30am – 5.30pm (closed 1.30pm-2pm)

Thurs 27 Jan: 9.30am – 4.30pm (closed 1.30pm-2pm)

Sat 29 Jan: 9am – 1pm

Rossington Miners Welfare, West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster DN11 0DU

Tues 25 Jan: 9am – 2pm (Pfizer only)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF

Mon 24 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)

Tues 25 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)

Weds 26 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)

Thurs 27 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)

Fri 28 Jan: 9:30am-12:30pm and 1:00pm-6:30pm (Pfizer only)

Sun 30 Jan: 8.30am-12.30pm.(for both Pfizer & AZ)

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Rd, Askern, Doncaster DN6 0HZ

Tues 25 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Weds 26 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Thurs 27 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Fri 28 Jan: 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Sat 29 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm

Sun 30 Jan: 8.30am – 5.30pm

