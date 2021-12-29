This is where you can get a booster vaccine in Doncaster after Prime Minister urges people to get their jabs

The Prime Minister today (Wednesday, December 29) told the nation that 2.4 million people are still eligible to get their booster jab.

Boris Johnson urged people to get their jabs and told the English public to enjoy New Year’s sensibly.

Here are the drop in centres in Doncaster where boosters are available.

Here is where you can get a jab in Doncaster.

Wednesday, December 29:

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ – 8am to 8pm.

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB – 8.20pm to 1pm.

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF – 8am to 3.30pm.

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ – 8.30am to 12.45pm and 1.15pm to 5.30pm.

Thursday, December 30:

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ – 8am to 8pm.

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB – 8.20pm to 1pm.

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF – 8am to 3.30pm.

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ – 8.30am to 12.45pm and 1.15pm to 5.30pm.

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE – 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Friday, December 31:

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ – 8am to 4.30pm.

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE – 9.30am to 3.30pm.

There will be walk in’s for over 18’s available at Doncaster Frenchgate Centre (Ice Jean’s Unit) on January 5,6,7,8,10,11, 12, 13 and 14 at 9am to 9pm.

On January 15 they will be open 9am to 1pm.