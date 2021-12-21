These are the places you can get your Covid-19 vaccinations in Doncaster this week

These clinics offer first and second doses (there must be at least an eight-week gap between these two doses).

You can book booster vaccinations online through the NHS National Booking System (where you may not get an appointment near home); you can wait for your GP surgery to invite you when you become eligible; or you can attend one of our walk-in clinics.

Everyone aged 18 and over can now book an appointment for a booster – as long as there’s a minimum of three months since having the second one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People queue up for their jabs

If you attend a walk-in clinic in Doncaster asking for a booster without an appointment, please be aware you must prove your eligibility; you may have to wait until other booked patients have been seen; and getting it on the day may be subject to vaccine availability. You may also be turned away if you had your second dose less than three months ago.

A spokesman said: “Our walk-ins are normally very popular and very busy. Please be patient, understanding and respectful of everything our staff are trying to do. They are working long hours vaccinating several hundred people and they deserve breaks and they deserve to be treated with kindness.

"Wherever possible staff at the walk-ins will give you an idea of how long you may have to wait.

There is more general information about the Doncaster vaccination programme here: COVID Vaccination programme

One of the drop-ins at Lakeside

Please wear a face covering at our walk-ins.

Tuesday 21 December

Sandringham Practice, Intake, Doncaster DN2 5JH – until 12.30pm

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30am to 3pm

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8.00am to 3.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB10.30am to 5.30pm

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ8.00am to 8pm (Pfizer)

Wednesday 22 December

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer and AstraZeneca)

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30am to 3pm

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB10.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8am to 3.30pm (Pfizer)

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ8am to 8pm

Thursday 23 December

Dearne Valley Leisure Centre, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough S64 0LB10.30am to 5.30pm (Pfizer/Moderna/AstraZeneca)

Rutland House, Rutland Street, Doncaster, DN1 2BF8am to 3.30pm (Pfizer)

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, White Rose Way, DN4 5PJ8.30am to 12.45pm (Pfizer/AstraZeneca)1.15pm to 5.30pm (Pfizer/AstraZeneca)

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30am to 3pm

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ8am to 8pm

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30am to 3pm

Friday 24 December

White Wings Centre, Spa Pool Road, Askern, Doncaster, DN6 0HZ8am to 8pm

Long Toft Sports Hall, 29 Church Rd, Stainforth, Doncaster DN7 5AE9.30am to 3pm (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca).