There have been four more deaths and 283 further coronavirus cases recorded in Doncaster

A total of 92,689 cases had been confirmed when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Friday, February 4, up from 92,406 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 29,634 cases per 100,000 people.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded.

The dashboard shows 1,044 people had died in the area by Friday – up from 1,040 on Thursday.