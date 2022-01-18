A total of 80,535 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 18 (Tuesday), up from 80,033 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 25,748 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 23,103.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 93,890 over the period, to 15,399,300.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 999 people had died in the area by January 18 (Tuesday) – up from 997 on Monday.

It means there have been 13 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 10 the previous week.

They were among 13,485 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 215,419 people had received both jabs by January 17 (Monday) – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.