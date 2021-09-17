There are currently 45 patients suffering from Covid-19 in Doncaster hospitals

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 45 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, September 14, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was down from 48 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 11 in the last four weeks - 28 days ago, there were 34.

There are 45 people currently in Doncaster hospitals for Covid-19.

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of September 14, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by eight per cent.

The figures also show that 33 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 12.

This was down from 42 in the previous seven days.