The number who have received their third covid booster jab and those still unvaccinated in Doncaster revealed

Of the 123,615 aged 50-plus population in the town, 66,712, that’s 54 per cent, have received their third covid booster jab, with 56,903 still yet to receive the extra vaccination.

There are 252,204 in the 16-plus age bracket, of which 76,849 have had their third dose.

The latest booster jab figures

This leaves a massive 175,355, or 30 per cent, of the 16-plus population still waiting for the third.

It is important to note however that not everyone who has received a second dose is eligible for a booster or third dose.

Individuals are eligible for a booster dose if they were vaccinated in Phase 1 of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and received their second dose at least six months ago.