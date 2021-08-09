The 11 Covid hotspots in Doncaster two weeks after "Freedom Day"

It is now two weeks since the Government lifted most restrictions and limits on social contact in its roadmap out of lockdown.

The map shows areas of Doncaster where the covid rates are over 400 (burgundy), between 200-399 (dark blue) and light blue between 100-199, in the seven days to 03 August 2021, which is the latest period for which reliable figures are available.

The latest Government figures show that in Doncaster 60 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on 8 August 2021.

Between 2 August 2021 and 8 August 2021, 1,082 people had a confirmed positive test result. This shows a decrease of -10.6% compared to the previous seven days.

There were 0 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on 8 August 2021.

However between 2 August 2021 and 8 August 2021, there have been five deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test. This shows an increase of 150.0% compared to the previous seven days.

4 people with coronavirus went into hospital on 1 August 2021.

Between 26 July 2021 and 1 August 2021, 28 went into hospital with coronavirus. This shows a decrease of -60.0% compared to the previous 7 days.

There were 32 patients in hospital with coronavirus on 3 August 2021.

Some people in the hospital need to use a special device called a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe.

There were five coronavirus patients in hospital beds with a mechanical ventilator on 3 August 2021.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 37 (12%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 275 (87%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

1. Conisbrough South With a case rate of 554.8 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 43 cases down by 21 (-32.8 per cent). Photo: Jpimedia Buy photo

2. Edlington With a case rate of 507.7 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 38 cases up by 5 (15.2 per cent). Photo: Google Images Buy photo

3. New Rossington With a case rate of 488.7 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 37 cases down by one (-2.6 per cent). Photo: Google Images Buy photo

4. Central Doncaster and Hyde Park With a case rate of 476.8 per 100,000 people, this area recorded 64 cases, up by 8 (14.3 per cent). Photo: Google Images Buy photo