The Long Covid Service in Doncaster combines the skills and knowledge of a team of physiotherapists, cccupational therapists and psychological therapists which are run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).

Since being introduced in June 2021 the Long Covid Service has supported over 300 Doncaster people who had been displaying symptoms more than 12 weeks after initially contracting covid-19.

Stephanie Blythe, from RDaSH, said: “We have established a model of care that is really working for our Long COVID patients and are seeing excellent results and outcome for patients in our groups and clinics.

Help is available for long covid sufferers

“As the team expands, we have the opportunity to offer more appointments in a range of settings to improve the pathways of care service delivery within Doncaster. We offer an individualised approach to patient care and treatment is guided by our patients and their needs and goals.

“We work with a range of specialties including our therapy teams, respiratory, nurses, mental health team, speech and language and GPs to ensure people are getting the physical and psychological support that they need to recover. It is important that patients with symptoms of long covid present to their GP so we can assess their needs and offer treatment.”

The symptoms of long covid are wide-ranging and fluctuating and can include pain, breathlessness, chronic fatigue, memory and concentration problems, anxiety, and depression.

Many people will make a full recovery with support, rest, pacing, self-management techniques, breathing control and training and a gradual and guided increase in physical activity where appropriate. Those who have persistent and debilitating symptoms that have not been attributed to another medical condition may benefit from the support of this service.

Access to this service is via referral by a GP or consultant so that medical tests can be carried out to first rule out other possible underlying causes for the symptoms.

More information about the Long Covid Service is available on www.rdash.nhs.uk and search Long COVID Pathway.