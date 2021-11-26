Sixty five patients currently being treated in Doncaster hospitals for Covid

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was up from 59 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 20 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 54.

The number has decreased from the previous week

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by nine per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by three per cent.

The figures also show that 54 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from 58 in the previous seven days.