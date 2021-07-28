Over 14,000 Doncaster people under 30 have not had their first Covid-19 vaccination

The data shows 14,986 people aged 18 to 24 have had their first jab, 66.1 per cent of the population.

In the 25 to 29 age category 13,422 have had the first dose, 86.2 per cent.

Doncaster has been ranked 207th in the country for having the most jabbed.

It is estimated there are still 14,540 people aged 18 to 29 left to have their first vaccination.