Officials drawing up plans for two-week post-Christmas lockdown over Omicron threat

Draft regulations are being prepared which would ban meeting others indoors except for work purposes, and pubs and restaurants would be limited to outdoor service only, according to The Times.

It reported that Boris Johnson has been presented with a number of options under Plan C, ranging from "mild guidance to nudge people, right through to lockdown".

The newspaper quoted allies of the PM who claimed he wanted to go down the guidance route, but that he had to be realistic about the threat of Omicron.

PM Boris Johnson

Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) reportedly said scientists had told ministers that tougher measures need to be brought in "very soon".

Advisers have apparently recommended moving to restrictions seen in step one and two of the easing of lockdown in the spring including a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality.