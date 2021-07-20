Number of people treated in hospital in Doncaster for Covid nears 3,500

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has cared for 3,398 patients since the start of the Covid crisis and currently has 12 patients in its care.

The figures relate to patients across its three hospital sites – Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.

More than 2,550 people have been treated and discharged after receiving treatment for Covid, while the total number of patients who have died in a hospital setting currently stands at 825.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

It is understood that when care home and other settings are taken into account, there have been more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in Doncaster.