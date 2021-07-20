Number of people treated in hospital in Doncaster for Covid nears 3,500
The number of people who have been treated in Doncaster’s hospitals for coronavirus during the pandemic is nearing 3,500.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has cared for 3,398 patients since the start of the Covid crisis and currently has 12 patients in its care.
The figures relate to patients across its three hospital sites – Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough.
More than 2,550 people have been treated and discharged after receiving treatment for Covid, while the total number of patients who have died in a hospital setting currently stands at 825.
It is understood that when care home and other settings are taken into account, there have been more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in Doncaster.
Meanwhile, take-up of the vaccine has been exceptionally strong - 81 per cent of the adult population in Doncaster has now had a first dose and over 69 per cent who have had both.