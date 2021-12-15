Number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 152 in the last 24 hours

A total of 58,629 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 14 (Tuesday), up from 58,477 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 18,744 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 16,402.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 59,077 over the period, to 10,932,545.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 963 people had died in the area by December 14 (Tuesday) – up from 961 on Monday.

It means there have been nine deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.

They were among 13,012 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.