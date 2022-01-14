New covid clinic times announced for Balby

People can get their COVID-19 vaccinations at one of the walk-in sessions listed below at McGills Pharmacy 106 Warmsworth Road, Balby, DN4 0RS.You do not need an appointment and you can just drop in. You can use these services even if you are not registered with a GP.

If you would prefer to book a certain time or date, you can book and manage your appointment online using this website https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Jabs include 1st, 2nd and Booster Moderna2nd dose Pfizer16yr old plus.17th Jan 9.30am-5.30pm19th Jan 9.30am-5.30pm20th Jan 9.30am-5.30pm22nd Jan 9.15am-12.30pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Covid vaccination.

Anyone aged 18 and over is now eligible for a 1st, 2nd or booster vaccine. For boosters you need to be 3 months since the date of your 2nd vaccination.