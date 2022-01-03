More than 100 Covid patients in Doncaster hospitals as visiting is scrapped

Announcing the changes on social media, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “In response to a rise in COVID-19 cases at the Trust and within our local communities, we have had to restrict visiting times once again.

“At present, we are caring for 106 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This change in policy means that there will be no visiting for adult inpatients unless in extenuating circumstances such as for patients receiving end-of-life care or for those with complex needs.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“Maternity and paediatrics are not currently affected by this change.”

The following visiting guidance is now in place.

- All adult inpatients – no routine visitors. Compassionate visiting guidance instigated.

- Compassionate visiting – for patients with complex needs, those on palliative care, have learning disabilities, dementia, autism or a mental health need. Please call ahead to arrange this.

It is noted that these are not visitors - they are unpaid carers and the purpose is to provide assistance with communication or to meet the patients emotional, health and social care needs. One named carer is permitted for the duration of the hospital admission. It is encouraged that lateral flow testing is done in advance of attendance.

- End of life - Open visiting is still available for patients receiving end of life care but this is restricted to two people at a time; but family are to refrain from congregating in waiting areas/entrances as you will be asked to leave.

- Outpatients – For those attending for an appointment, it is encouraged that you attend alone unless prior arrangement has been made.

- Emergency Department (A&E) – No visitors are permitted in A&E apart from in exceptional circumstances. Please discuss with nurse in charge for adult patients if they fall into the category above (EOL and Learning disabilities/complex needs).

- Paediatric care and maternity services - No further restrictions in place.