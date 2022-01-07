Members of public can ask questions at virtual Doncaster NHS meeting
Residents from across Doncaster, Rotherham and North Lincolnshire are invited to this month’s online meeting of the Board of Directors of a local NHS trust.
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will hold this key meeting online via Microsoft Teams on Thursday 27 January 2022 at 1pm. If you would like to attend ‘virtually’, please email [email protected] for the joining details.
Items to be discussed include feedback on the recent work of the Trust, as well as reporting on the latest performance data. There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions relating to the business of the meeting.
The full agenda can be found on the Trust website a few days before the meeting by using this link:
Further public meetings will be held in 2022 on 25 March, 27 May, 29 July, 30 September and 25 November, starting at 1pm.