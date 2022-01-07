Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) will hold this key meeting online via Microsoft Teams on Thursday 27 January 2022 at 1pm. If you would like to attend ‘virtually’, please email [email protected] for the joining details.

Items to be discussed include feedback on the recent work of the Trust, as well as reporting on the latest performance data. There will also be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions relating to the business of the meeting.

The full agenda can be found on the Trust website a few days before the meeting by using this link:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the public will be able to ask questions at the meeting.