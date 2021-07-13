Mask wearing to continue at Doncaster's hospitals after so-called Freedom Day
Visitors to Doncaster’s hospitals will be ‘politely’ told to wear masks and face coverings after all coronavirus restrictions are lifted on July 19.
After that date – being dubbed Freedom Day – it will no longer be compulsory to wear a mask in enclosed spaces and on public transport, with the public being allowed to make their own choices.
But Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has said that it will take every precaution possible to help protect patients and visitors to Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital in Worksop and Montagu Hospital in Mexborough will be asked to don masks.
A spokesman said: “While certain restrictions are set to ease from 19 July, we will still politely ask that anyone coming to our hospital sites wear an appropriate face covering until further notice.
"This is to ensure we are taking every possible precaution to keep those most vulnerable staying with us safe. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”