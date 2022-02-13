Light at end of Covid tunnel getting brighter, says Doncaster health chief as cases drop

In his weekly update on Doncaster’s coronavirus situation, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director of Public Health, said that while numbers were dropping, people still had a part to play.

He said: “We’ve seen quite a rapid decrease of our rates this week.

"We currently stand at 656.4 covering 30 January – 5 February – these figures now include reinfections.

Dr Rupert Suckling.

“Whilst this is still a relatively high rate, it’s welcome that we’re seeing numbers come down.

“Our rate is now below both the regional and national average but everyone still has their part to play to try and continue this downward trend.

“I know how frustrating the first weeks of this year have been for many; having to isolate and keep children off school after contracting Covid, but this is one of the best ways to slow transmission in the community so thank you for your efforts.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting much brighter and we must continue to balance the risks where we can.

“Covid remains an illness which can cause significant illness and death so as we move forward we must ensure we live with it safely.

“Having good ventilation when meeting with family and friends, washing hands regularly and isolating when ill can all help to control our rates of Covid and other seasonal illnesses too.