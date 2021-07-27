Grab your jab this week - full list of COVID-19 vaccine drop-ins in the area
Here are all the places you can simply pop into and get your COVID-19 vaccination across Doncaster Bassetlaw and South Yorkshire.
Anyone aged 18 or over can walk in and get a Covid-19 vaccination at a convenient site, without needing to book an appointment in advance.
A spokesperson for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Over the weekend we saw a further increase in the number of patients with us who have tested positive for COVID-19. If you haven't already please take the chance to get your vaccination.
"We've flattened the curve in Doncaster and Bassetlaw before, and we're confident that with your support we will do so again.”
DONCASTER
1st & 2nd doses Pfizer AstraZeneca unless otherwise stated
Tues 27 July:
The Health Bus will be offering vaccinations on board and can be found parked up:
9am-12pm at Doncaster Council (DN1 3BF)
1pm-4pm at Aldi Car Park, Athron Street, Doncaster (DN1 2DG)
Weds 28 July:
Rutland House, 4pm-8pm, Rutland St, Doncaster (DN1 2BF)
Thorne Leisure Centre, 4.30pm-7:30pm Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster (DN8 5HX) AZ only
Thurs 29 July:
Thorne Leisure Centre, 1.30pm-5:30pm Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster (DN8 5HX) Pfizer only
Friday 30 July
5pm – 8pm Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF
Sat 31 July:
Adwick Leisure Centre, 9am-6pm, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster (DN6 7QF)
Dearne Leisure Centre, 8.30am-4:30pm Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough (S64 0LB)
Rutland House, 8am-1pm, Rutland St, Doncaster (DN1 2BF)
Thorne Leisure Centre, 8.30am- 4:30pm, Haynes Rd, Thorne, Doncaster (DN8 5HX) Pfizer only
Sun 1 Aug:
Dearne Leisure Centre, 8.30am-4:30pm, Doncaster Rd, Denaby Main, Mexborough (S64 0LB)
Doncaster Tickhill Road Hospital (Almond Tree Court), every Mon-Fri, 8am-4.45pm off Weston Road, Balby Doncaster (DN4 8QN) Pfizer only/by booked appointment only
8am – 2pm Adwick Leisure Centre, Welfare Rd, Woodlands, Doncaster DN6 7QF
1pm – 6pm Pfizer only Belle Vue Bar, Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW
BASSETLAW
Tues 27 July
Retford Hospital Outpatients Department, Retford Hospital, DN22 7XF, 5pm-8pm 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer
SHEFFIELD
Mon-Sun:
Octagon Centre drop-in Mon-Sun (8am-5pm) 1st & 2nd doses Pfizer/AstraZeneca (S10 2TQ)
Darnall Primary Care Centre drop-in, Mon-Fri (7pm-9pm) and Sat & Sun (9am-4.30pm) 1st & 2nd doses Pfizer/AZ/Oxford (S9 4QH)