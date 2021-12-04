'Get your booster,' warns Doncaster health boss as hospital Covid cases 'highest' in months

In his weekly update on the coronavirus situation in Doncaster, Dr Rupert Suckling said that while cases in the town were below the national average, he said the number of people being treated in hospital was ‘a cause for concern.’

He said: Our current rate is 340.5 per 100,000 for the period 20-26 November.

"We remain below the national average but it has now been four months since our rate was below 300 and that is reflected in our hospital figures.

Dr Rupert Suckling.

"We're seeing some of the highest numbers of people receiving Covid care in our hospital in months, which is of course a concern.

“Along with wearing face coverings in most indoor settings and on public transport, the most important update from the government in helping to stay on top of this variant was an big acceleration of the booster programme.

"Anyone over the age of 18 will now be offered a booster by the end of January, with gap between the second jab and booster cut down to 3 months.

“I know thousands of Doncaster residents eligible to have their booster jab have done so but just a reminder that vaccination remains our most important line of defence against this virus. If you're over 40 and had your second dose over 3 months ago you should have now been contacted; if not you can book online.

“If you're not in this age bracket, it's important to wait to be contacted by the NHS to come forward for your booster, as our NHS partners get to grips with the logistics of ramping up the vaccination programme in a big way once again.

“Similar to the initial programme earlier this year, invites will be sent out in order of descending age groups, with priority given to the vaccination of older adults and those in a COVID-19 at-risk group.