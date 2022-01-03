Free community transport offer to help those in need in Doncaster get Covid jabs

The dedicated Door-2-Door services aim to help people who find it difficult to get out to get a jab.

Director of Public Transport Operations at South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), Tim Taylor, said: “We believe that everyone has the right to travel and access facilities and opportunities in South Yorkshire.

"No one should miss the chance to have a Covid-19 vaccine or booster because they can’t get to their appointment or vaccination site.

Community transport is available across South Yorkshire to help people get their Covid jabs.

"Community Transport provides a vital service for people that find it difficult or impossible to use public transport.

"We are providing free return journeys to remove travel barriers for those people, to help them get a jab and to help South Yorkshire’s vaccination effort.”

Passengers can register to use Community Transport services with their local provider in Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham or Sheffield. Services use fully accessible vehicles and can collect passengers directly from their homes.

To book a free ride to and from a vaccination site with Door-2-Door services in South Yorkshire, call:

• Barnsley Dial-a-Ride on 01226 732096

• Doncaster Community Transport on- 01302 342400

• Rotherham Community Transport on 01709 517100

• Sheffield Community Transport on 0114 285 9906

Journeys operate on a first-come, first-served basis and must be booked in advance.

Community Transport services are funded through SYMCA.