Five more deaths and 484 further coronavirus cases recorded in Doncaster
The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 484 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and five more deaths were recorded.
A total of 83,741 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 25 (Tuesday), up from 83,257 on Monday.
The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 26,773 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 24,125.
Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 94,031 over the period, to 16,047,716.
There were also five more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.
The dashboard shows 1,014 people had died in the area by January 25 (Tuesday) – up from 1,009 on Monday.
It means there have been 15 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on 13 the previous week.