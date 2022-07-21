Five more coronavirus deaths recorded in Doncaster this week

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:13 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:13 am

A total of 1,200 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 20 (Wednesday) – up from 1,195 a week previously.

They were among 16,298 deaths recorded across the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber.

Read More

Read More
Doncaster Royal Infirmary's A&E 'very busy' as public urged to consider other op...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A total of 1,200 people had died in the area

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

For more information visit https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

DoncasterYorkshireCovid-19