A total of 1,200 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 20 (Wednesday) – up from 1,195 a week previously.

They were among 16,298 deaths recorded across the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

For more information visit https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/