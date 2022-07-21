A total of 1,200 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 20 (Wednesday) – up from 1,195 a week previously.
They were among 16,298 deaths recorded across the whole of Yorkshire and The Humber.
Read More
Read MoreDoncaster Royal Infirmary's A&E 'very busy' as public urged to consider other op...
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.
For more information visit https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/