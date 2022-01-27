Doncaster vaccination centre offering walk-ins for Covid jabs
A Doncaster vaccination centre which recently celebrated its first birthday is now offering walk-ins as well as pre-booked appointments for over-18s Covid jabs.
Almond Tree Court, at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Tickhill Road site at Balby, is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.45pm for people requiring first, second and booster vaccinations as well as for those with weakened immune systems who need an extra dose.
Charlotte Almond, from RDaSH, is in charge of the centre and said: “We’re centrally located, easily accessed, have plenty of free parking and can see people very quickly.
“Anyone needing first and second vaccinations must allow eight weeks or more between doses, and the booster must be a minimum of three months after having the second dose.”
The centre also vaccinates people who may be eligible for an additional jab because they have a weakened immune system. For more information please go to:
If you prefer to book an appointment at Almond Tree Court you can still do so via the NHS National Booking System: Book or manage a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination - NHS (www.nhs.uk)