Doncaster vaccination centre offering walk-ins for Covid jabs

Covid vaccinations available at Almond Tree Court, Tickhill Road site at Balby

Almond Tree Court, at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Tickhill Road site at Balby, is open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.45pm for people requiring first, second and booster vaccinations as well as for those with weakened immune systems who need an extra dose.

Charlotte Almond, from RDaSH, is in charge of the centre and said: “We’re centrally located, easily accessed, have plenty of free parking and can see people very quickly.

“Anyone needing first and second vaccinations must allow eight weeks or more between doses, and the booster must be a minimum of three months after having the second dose.”

The centre also vaccinates people who may be eligible for an additional jab because they have a weakened immune system. For more information please go to: