Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust cares for 80 Covid-19 patients in hospital

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was down from 91 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who had tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 36 in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 116.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally decreased by 32 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators, has decreased by 44 per cent.

The figures also show that 71 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 6. This was down from 85 in the previous seven days.