NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 21 was down from 45 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 16 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 37.

Across England there were 5,543 people in hospital with Covid as of September 21, with 774 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by six per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 30 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 19. This was down from 33 in the previous seven days.