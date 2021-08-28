Dr Rupert Suckling, the director of public health at Doncaster Council announced the path forward for children when they return to school in the coming weeks.

Dr Suckling said: “In the next few weeks, we will see children across the borough return to school.

“Our school and college settings will largely return to normal, with the removal of ‘bubbles’ meaning children and young people will be able to mix more.

Secondary school pupils will be asked to take two lateral flow tests a week.

“Testing will continue to be important and, when pupils return to school, secondary age children will be asked to take two lateral flow tests at school or college, three to five days apart.

“They will then need to continue to test twice a week at home.”

School is not the only thing returning in September - Doncaster’s biggest annual event should see a comeback.

“We’ve seen a number of venues putting on shows over the past few weeks and we are now working towards the St Leger Festival,” he said.

“We’re working with the organisers to ensure that plans are in place to deliver an event that is Covid-19 safe.”

In his weekly newsletter Dr Rupert Suckling shared the latest Covid-19 data.

Doncaster is currently at 392.30 per 100,000 from the period August 15 to 21.

The positivity rate is 11.9 per cent.

A lot of the rules and restrictions have changed recently which has brought some confusion.

He said: “It is important to stress that if you have tested positive for Covid-19 yourself, you do still need to self isolate for ten days.“Anyone who has been identified as a close contact of a positive case no longer has to self isolate, provided they have been fully vaccinated or are under the age of 18 and are not displaying any Covid-19 symptoms.

“Instead, you will be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible and, if this is negative, you do not need to take any further action unless you go on to develop symptoms.

“Self isolation has a critical role to play in helping us manage the spread of the virus and with cases remaining high it’s vital that if you are asked to isolate by NHS Test and Trace - you do so.

“The team are working incredibly hard to monitor the virus here in Doncaster and so if you are contacted, please work with them to give them the information they need.

“We know that the best protection you can give yourself against getting seriously ill with the virus is to get fully vaccinated and I’d encourage everyone to make sure they get both doses.”

On Saturday, August 28 there will be drop in centres at the following locations and times.

Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet - 9.30am to 4.30pm, Thorne Leisure Centre - 8.30am to 12.30pm, Adwick Leisure Centre - 9.30am to 5.30pm.

On Sunday, August 29 there will be one drop in at Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet from 9.30am to 4.30pm.