Doncaster records four more covid deaths in 24 hours

A total of 41,726 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 15 (Wednesday), up from 41,531 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 13,340 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 11,068.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,873 over the period, to 7,312,683.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four more Covid-19 deaths were recorded in a 24 hour period in Doncaster

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 877 people had died in the area by September 15 (Wednesday) – up from 873 on Tuesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 11,770 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 202,584 people had received both jabs by September 14 (Tuesday) – 75% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.