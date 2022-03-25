Doncaster hospitals' trust cares for 134 Covid-19 patients

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 22 was up from 88 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 51.

Across England there were 13,060 people in hospital with Covid as of March 22, with 269 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – including two at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 46 per cent in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 109 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Doncaster in the week to March 20, up from 82 in the previous seven days.