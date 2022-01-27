Doncaster hospitals set to treat 5,000th covid admission

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “Since the pandemic began we have cared for 4,992 patients.

“In all likelihood we will reach our 5,000th COVID admission tomorrow, or the day after.”

The Trust is caring for 112 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, 85 at Doncaster and 27 at Bassetlaw, aged 23-95.

The spokesman added: “Thankfully, only one person with 'active' COVID-19 requires critical care, and colleagues continue to work hard for our patients day and night.

“Please continue to support your hospitals and note that while guidance be changing elsewhere in the country tomorrow, we still require you to wear a mask when entering our sites.