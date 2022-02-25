NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was down from 70 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 53 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 108.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures are falling

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43 p;er cent.

The figures also show that 35 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the Doncaster area in the week to February 20. This was down from 52 in the previous seven days.