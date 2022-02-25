Doncaster hospitals care for 51 Covid-19 patients

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 51 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:33 pm

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 22 was down from 70 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 53 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 108.

Read More

Read More
End of Covid protections could impact tens of thousands of vulnerable Doncaster ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The figures are falling

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 36 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 43 p;er cent.

The figures also show that 35 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in the Doncaster area in the week to February 20. This was down from 52 in the previous seven days.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterCovid-19Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals TrustNHS England