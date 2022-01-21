Doncaster hospital Trust have discharged close to 4,000 covid patients
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are on the way to having discharged a total of 4,000 covid patients, it has been revealed.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 11:33 am
The medical milestone was announced on social media today (January 21).
The Trust discharged it’s 2,000th patient on On 8 February 2021 ·
A spokesman for the trust said: “Almost one year ago today - we’re now on our way to 4,000. Hopefully the end is near in sight!”