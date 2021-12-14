Doncaster health chief's thank you as town marks anniversary of very first Covid jab

Doncaster NHS has thanked the thousands of staff and volunteers who have so far helped deliver the huge Covid-19 vaccination programme across the borough.

December 14 marks exactly one year since vaccinations started rolling out and the first residents in Doncaster were given their first jab in the UK’s biggest ever programme of its kind.

Now clinicians and volunteers are answering the Government’s call to step-up the booster vaccination programme and offer a third jab to everyone aged 18 and over by the end of December.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of vaccines have been administered in Doncaster in the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months well over half a million doses of the vaccine have been given to people across Doncaster who have come forward for first, second and now booster jabs. Over 80 per cent of people aged 18 and over have now received two doses of the Covid vaccine and over 80 per cent of eligible people (currently aged 40 and over) have also had a booster.

Dr David Crichton, Chair of the Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group, which leads the vaccination programme, said: “It’s been an incredible 12 months since we started vaccinating against Covid-19. It’s been a huge undertaking and we’re truly grateful to all those who have worked so hard to make sure everyone gets the opportunity to be vaccinated.

“We absolutely couldn’t have got this far without the commitment and dedication of the several hundred clinicians, vaccinators and staff working in Primary Care across Doncaster. And this includes more than 500 volunteers who have willingly given up their time to work at our vaccination centres, GP surgeries, pop-up clinics and hospital hubs, guiding people, marshalling the queues and giving information and advice to support the vaccination teams.

“People have worked long hours into the evenings and across weekends, supported by our NHS colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) and the Rotherham, Doncaster and South Humber Trust (RDaSH) for which we are very thankful.

“Of course, the vaccination effort will continue into 2022 now that people aged 18 and over are being invited to book a booster jab by the end of this month.

"There is still a huge job to do in the run-up to Christmas and into the New Year and we really appreciate the extra effort all our clinicians and volunteers will be putting in over this period. Sincere thanks go to everyone involved.”

Doncaster NHS encourages everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Many people still haven’t had a first or second dose but that offer remains on the table indefinitely.

You can attend one of the town's walk-in clinics to get this done.

Have a look at the website for more information and for the latest details of the process for getting booster vaccinations.