Doncaster health chief warns of 'serious spread' of Covid - but cases are dropping

In his weekly update on Doncaster’s Covid situation, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director for Public Health in Doncaster, said: “This winter is expected to be one of the toughest we’ve experienced as the Covid pandemic continues to test all our services across the borough.

“We’ve seen quite a considerable drop in our Covid rates over the last week, which currently stand at 343 per 100,000 for the period 30 October to 5 November.

"This figure is below both the national and regional rates but that needs to be put into context as it still means that we’re seeing serious spread in our community.

Dr Rupert Suckling.