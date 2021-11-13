Doncaster health chief warns of 'serious spread' of Covid - but cases are dropping
Doncaster’s health chief has said that coronavirus cases are dropping in Doncaster – but that there is still a ‘serious spread’ of Covid-19 in the community.
In his weekly update on Doncaster’s Covid situation, Dr Rupert Suckling, Director for Public Health in Doncaster, said: “This winter is expected to be one of the toughest we’ve experienced as the Covid pandemic continues to test all our services across the borough.
“We’ve seen quite a considerable drop in our Covid rates over the last week, which currently stand at 343 per 100,000 for the period 30 October to 5 November.
"This figure is below both the national and regional rates but that needs to be put into context as it still means that we’re seeing serious spread in our community.
“The number of cases we’re seeing in school age children has gone down over recent weeks; they currently account for around 20% of cases compared to a high of around 50% a month ago.”