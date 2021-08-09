Coronavirus testing

Dr Rupert Suckling, director of public health at DMBC, said rates fell by more than 30 per cent to the end of July 31.

Dr Suckling also mentioned the news that 16 and 17 year-olds across the country will be invited to have a Covid-19 jab and he urged the cohort to come forward and get one but no date has been set to begin the roll-out.

“The more people we have vaccinated, the more chance we have of getting the pandemic under control and less disruption we will see through the winter,” he said.

The rate of positive PCR tests has also fallen again with just over 1 in 10 now testing positive for the virus.

Figures also show that rates of the over 60s, who are more likely to end up in hospital with Covid-19, also fell again.

On vaccinations, over 70 per cent of Doncaster adults are now double-jabbed with 81 per cent having one jab.

Dr Suckling said: “We’ve seen a downward trend in case rates continue with rates falling by over 30 per cent in the last week.

“Our positivity rate has fallen to 11.5 per cent so of all of those people getting tested just over 1 in 10 have a positive PCR test result.

“This is really good news and it’s particularly pleasing that the rates in our over 60s are falling as well as this is the rate that is directly linked to hospitalisations.

“Having said that, we do still have comparatively high rates compared to other places in the country and we would really like to see these figures fall further before schools return in September.”

