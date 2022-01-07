Areas where Covid-19 is rising fastest

Doncaster areas with highest rise in Covid-19 cases in the past week

The Omicron variant continues to cause coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the UK.

By Laura Andrew
Friday, 7th January 2022, 10:47 am

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Doncaster with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. New Rossington

New Rossington had 2132.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 213.4 per cent from the week before.

2. Stainforth

Stainforth had 1470.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 210.8 per cent from the week before.

3. Balby South

Balby South had 1802.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 203.8 per cent from the week before.

4. Thorne

Thorne had 1767.0 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 180.6 per cent from the week before.

